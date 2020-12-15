DECEMBER 15 IN HISTORY

1868 - Opening concert of Romanian Philharmonic Society of Bucharest, established on April 29, 1868

1871 - The first series of Adevarul political and literary gazette is issued in Iasi as a weekly magazine under the chairmanship of Al. V. Beldiman (forbidden on April 5, 1872).

1876 - The Military Circle of the officers with the Bucharest garrison, currently the National Military Circle, is established as a symbol of identity and dignity of the Romanian Army

1887 - First issue of Revista Noua monthly magazine, headed by writer Bogdan Petriceicu Hasdeu goes on the market

1887 - Birth of writer and piano player Cella Delavrancea (d. August 9, 1991)

1913 - Birth of film operator and director Traian Popescu-Tracipone (d. September 14, 1990)

1914 - Birth of composer Gheorghe Dumitrescu (d. February 20, 1996)

1926 - Birth of doctor Mircea Olteanu, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. October 4, 2011)

1937 - Birth of actor Dionisie Vitcu

1948 - Birth of novelist and journalist Cornel Nistorescu

1951 - Birth of Ioan Luchian Mihalea, founder and conductor of 'Song' student vocal group (d. November 29, 1993)

1975 - Birth of Cosmin Contra, Romanian international footballer (44 years)

1990 - The PNL, PNTCD, PSDR, PER and UDMR leaders sign the document of shaping up 'The National Convention for Democracy' that soon will become 'Democrat Convention of Romania' (CDR) (November 26, 1991).

2008 - Death of Romanian-born US economist Anghel Rugina, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. May 24, 1913).