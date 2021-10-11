Decree on Dacian Ciolos's nomination for Prime Minister published in Official Journal

The decree on Dacian Ciolos's nomination as Prime Minister-designate was published on Monday evening in the Official Journal.

After consultations with the parliamentary parties and formations, President Klaus Iohannis signed today the decree on Ciolos's nomination for Prime Minister, who is now to seek Parliament's vote of confidence for the new government and program thereof.

"Political parties have come up with various approaches, with various proposals, as they were also presented to the public by these parties' representatives. From all these proposals I retained one that I will put into practice, namely I have decided to pick Mr. Dacian Ciolos for Prime Minister-designate," Klaus Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Palace.

According to article 103 of the Constitution of Romania, the President nominates a candidate for the position of Prime Minister, after consulting the party that has an absolute majority in Parliament or, if no such majority exists, the parties represented in Parliament.

Within 10 days from the nomination, the Prime Minister-designate shall request Parliament's vote of confidence on the government line-up and program, which are debated by the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate in a joint session.

Parliament's confidence in the government is given by the vote of the lawmakers' majority.