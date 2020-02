Decree on designation of Florin Citu as PM - published in the Official Journal

Decree on the designation of Florin Citu as Prime Minister was published on Wednesday in the Official Journal.

"Mr. Vasile-Florin Citu was designated as candidate for the office of Prime Minister, and he will ask for the confidence vote of the Parliament on his list of Cabinet members and governing programme, according to the article 103 paragraph 2 of the Romanian Constitution, republished," reads the decree signed by President Klaus Iohannis.