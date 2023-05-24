 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

DefMin and UK ambassador discuss security situation in Black Sea region

Ministerul Apărării Naționale
angel tilvar

Minister of National Defence Angel Tilvar met on Wednesday with the ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in Bucharest, Andrew Noble, and the discussions included the security situation in the Black Sea region, in the context of Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine.

The two also discussed cooperation within the North Atlantic Alliance in view of the forthcoming NATO Summit in Vilnius and current and future issues related to cooperation between the two armed forces, with a focus on the development of the defence industry, a press release of the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) reads.

On this occasion, Angel Tilvar stressed the importance of ensuring security in the Black Sea region in the context of Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine and the strategic importance of the Black Sea as a key region for European and Euro-Atlantic security. The UK's contribution to strengthening the Allied posture on the Eastern flank, particularly in the Black Sea region, was also deemed as concrete proof of Allied solidarity and unity.AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.