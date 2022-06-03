DefMin Dincu attends 110th anniversary of Breaza Military College

The Dimitrie Cantemir Military Collegiate High School of Breaza is a standard military training unit for the Romanian Army, with noteworthy performances in national competitions and in international partnerships, Defence Minister Vasile Dincu told a ceremony on Friday celebrating the 110th anniversary of the learning institution's founding.

"I am proud to be with you today as both the defence minister and a professor. The Dimitrie Cantemir National Collegiate High School is a benchmark for the Romanian Army, with generations of military leaders graduating it. Now, it's your turn to carry on this badge. That is no easy task, but discipline and school curriculum are the most important ingredients of an exceptional military career. And one more argument: throughout its existence, the high school has given the country about 13,500 graduates, whose success confirms and consolidates the value of this military establishment culture and education. I appreciate the fact that the team of the high school, together with the teaching staff, put its own original imprint, whether we are talking about organisational aspects, education programmes or vocational programmes.Let me congratulate you on this occasion, reiterating that you will always find in me a partner for dialogue and support. The results of the students always certify the exemplary management that is done in education, and the Dimitrie Cantemir high school has an impressive track record of participations in national competitions and notable performances under the Erasmus Programme as well as in international partnerships," said Dincu.

He added hat he is proud of the fact that more and more students are choosing a military career and urged young people to continue in this career.

"As the defence minister, I have been concerned since my first day in office about what our military education system can offer our society, and I am proud that more and more students are pursuing military careers. I am in constant contact with commanders of the military education system in order to find solutions adjusted for the educational environment, which is in a permanent change, as society changes every moment, day in, day out, year in, year out. The connection between the generations is the one that gives meaning to the strength of the Cantemir spirit, which is an ever-burning flame, generating young offspring with love for the people and the country. Don't stop on this road, no matter the hardships you may encounter! No one has ever said a career will be easy. But satisfaction in the end is very important and perhaps more important than satisfaction is, as one poet said, the road to performance," the minister added.

Dincu urged the students to pursue their ideal and to build the future they want.

"You need an ideal, you need to pursue a project that you have to do when you are young. That's why the greatest value that you teenagers today have for the rest of us is the dream. It's a dream to become something. Life is complicated and it doesn't give gifts. Don't think that the dream can come true automatically, don't believe that the dream can come true without work and without sacrifice, as our national poet said. It takes involvement, sometimes sweat, sometimes it takes blood. That is why I am urging you to pay attention to your dream, to try to protect your dream; do not push it aside."

Dincu emphasised the importance of values such as identity, belongingness and pride in being Romanian.

"Today, it is no longer fashionable to talk about homeland, about the most important values, which are belongingness, identity, the pride of being Romanian, the pride of doing something for your country, for your homeland. We realise now, given the circumstances of war in the area, how important your own identity, your own homeland is. We see that you have to fight for it. You are extremely fortunate, becuase to you it becomes a vocation what to us, the others, is a duty. All civilians have to fight every day each at their place for their homeland to gain day by day in history, to be more prosperous, to produce more for future generations. (...) Look at the peoples around you and you will understand that the values of our patriotism, perhaps temporarily, for a short time, forgotten, our history, are sources of inspiration for all of us, for each of us. You can distinguish yourself in the future by serving this important value, which is collective solidarity, being with others. (...) You may sometimes feel that your homeland is not grateful for what you do. We are still fighting today for the society to fully recognise the debts it owes to the Romanian Army, it has important debts and the society now understands that it has to pay them. But beyond the debts of society, what you do, what you will do in the future is very important to your own identity."

The Dimitrie Cantemir National Military Collegiate High School of Breaza continues the tradition of the Nicolae Filipescu Military High School at Dealu Monastery, which cornerstone was laid on June 4, 1912.

