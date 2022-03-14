DefMin Dincu: Fallen drone in Bistrita county was for intelligence-information; it had no explosives

Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, stated, on Monday evening, that the drone fallen near a village in Bistrita county was an intelligence-information drone and had no explosives on board.

"It's not a very large drone, it's a toy of a drone, a meter and a bit in wingspan. It's an intelligence-information drone, the type has been identified, it has no explosives. It's a drone that fell in Rachitele and was brought by the children of the village and it wasn't dangerous. It's Soviet-made, it wasn't used and isn't in the use of armies at this time, it's been taken out of use after 1989," said Dincu at Digi24.

He mentioned that he had discussions with representatives of Ukraine about this drone, and they were trying to obtain information, to identify the place where it left from, because "it's clear it's a drone coming from their territory," because it hasn't a very large autonomy.

"One of the essential elements of Russian propaganda in this period was that of discouraging the population, now there is a powerful offensive to discourage the countries around Ukraine from support, attempting to destroy solidarity, to frighten the populations in this area and that's why, somehow, these areas were rather pretexts, in order to show something else is possible. A commission that traveled today to Bistrita has studied it, probably tomorrow we will have conclusions regarding the technical matters, upon its analysis. Today we only had the essential elements regarding what it could do, at best it can collect information, it doesn't a very large wingspan and is also very old," Dincu explained.

In what regards the drone that crashed in Zagreb, Croatia, the Defence Minister stated that it passed through Romanian airspace for three minutes on the north-west border, entered Hungary, where it flew for 40 minutes and crossed into Croatia, where it crashed.