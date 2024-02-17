/DefMin Tilvar congratulates Rheinmetall for deciding to become member of the Romanian defence industry family

Romanian Defence minister Angel Tilvar congratulated Rheinmetall for its decision to become a "member of the family of the defense industry in Romania", by acquiring the majority share package of the Automecanica Medias company, the ministry says in a statement sent to AGERPRES.

A strong national defence industry will strengthen Romania's position on a regional and international level, he said, when meeting, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, with Armin Papperger, CEO of the German company Rheinmetall AG.

The main topic of discussion between the two officials was represented by the intensification of industrial cooperation in the field of defence.

"We hope that this decision will determine as many German companies as possible to invest in our country," Angel Tilvar said.

The Romanian minister emphasized the relevance of cooperation at the technical-military level, a positive signal being the signing by the General Staff of the Land Forces, in December 2023, of the modernization contract for four VIFOR systems based on Oerlikon 2X35 mm anti-aircraft guns produced by Rheinmetall AG.

"I am confident that by cooperating with companies like Rheinmetall we can bring a plus in areas such as research and development, the production of state-of-the-art military equipment and the initiation of advanced technological projects. MApN constantly aims for endowment programmes to involve, as much as possible, the national defence industry, which has the chance to develop in the current security context. A strong defence industry adapted to the requirements of the current and future security environment will strengthen the position of our country on a regional and international level," the minister stressed.

Angel Tilvar added that Romania remains engaged in the process of developing defence capabilities.

Currently, at the level of the Ministry of National Defence, more than 60 endowment programmes for all categories of the army forces are taking place, in different stages.