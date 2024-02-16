DefMin Tilvar: Equipping Romania's army with cutting-edge technology is a priority

The minister of National Defense, Angel Tilvar, had, on Friday, a meeting with the chairman of the Lockheed Martin company, Jim Taiclet, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, in which context he spoke of the priority of equipping the Romanian army with the latest equipment.

According to a press release from the Ministry of National Defence (MApN), the topics on the agenda of the talks concerned the implementation stage of the ongoing endowment programs with this company, both through Government-to-Government and commercial contracts, agerpres reports.

The quality of the cooperation, as well as the high-tech products already in the Romanian Army's equipment, were appreciated, such as the F-16 Fighting Falcon multi-role aircraft, the C-130 Hercules tactical transport aircraft, the multiple high-range missile launchers - HIMARS, missiles for the PATRIOT systems, as well as various types of radars, the source said."Equipping the Romanian Army with state-of-the-art equipment is a priority for my team and we will continue to look for the most effective solutions in this direction. In an extremely competitive world and in a field in a dynamic continuum, we must have the ability to adapt, including by embracing new technologies, digitization and research on the defense dimension," Minister Tilvar said.The two officials agreed that the standardization of digitization at the NATO level and the intensification of the pace of implementation of new technologies in the field of defense represent current and important topics.The minister of National Defense emphasized the importance of respecting the agreed schedule regarding the deliveries of purchased equipment, taking into account Romania's position on NATO's Eastern Flank and on the Black Sea.The Romanian official welcomed the efforts of the American company to develop in our country, in Bacau, through the Aerostar company, the Maintenance Center for the HIMARS system. He also highlighted the maintenance of F16 aircraft belonging to the Romanian Air Force, through the same Romanian company.In this context, Angel Tilvar reiterated our country's decision to purchase 32 F-35 aircraft, an "extremely important" step, approved by the Romanian Parliament, underlining the importance of continuous cooperation for the success of this endeavor, including from the perspective of industrial cooperation.