DefMin Tilvar meets Spanish counterpart to discuss security in Black Sea area

Minister Angel Tilvar had a meeting, in Brussels, with his Spanish counterpart, Margarita Robles Fernandez, on the sidelines of the Meeting of Defence Ministers from NATO member states, the two high-ranked officials discussing security in the Black Sea area, marked by Russia's ongoing aggression in Ukraine, and the priorities and opportunities regarding the development of the strategic and practical NATO-EU partnership in support of Euro-Atlantic security, told Agerpres.

According to a MApN press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, during the meeting that took place on Tuesday, Minister Tilvar appreciated the excellent collaboration between the Romanian and Spanish militaries and thanked his counterpart for the way the Spanish Air Force carries out Reinforced Air Police missions in Romania and missions that are based on the concept of Reinforced Air Vigilance under NATO command.

"The Romanian and Spanish heads of Defence agreed on the importance of fully implementing and within the established deadlines the decisions of the NATO Summit in Madrid from the perspective of adjusting the deterrence and defence posture and strengthening the allied presence on the eastern flank, including in Romania," reads the same press release.

Also, the two officials underscored the need to ensure a substantial agenda for the Vilnius Summit that will take place in June of this year, both in the area of the collective deterrence and defence posture, in that of the operationalization of NATO's Strategic Concept, as well as in providing support to Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova and Georgia.

Angel Tilvar highlighted the need for a consistent contribution of the allies in ensuring the efficiency and credibility of the collective defence posture on the Eastern Flank, which will contribute to ensuring collective security in the Black Sea region and deterring Russia.

The Minister of National Defence is participating, on Tuesday and Wednesday, in Brussels, in the meeting of the Contact Group for Ukraine (Ramstein format) and in the meeting of the Ministers of Defence from the NATO member states.