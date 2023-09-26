DefMin Tilvar: The strong strategic partnership with Italy offers opportunities to strengthen defence co-operation

Romania's Defence Minister Angel Tilvar on Monday met his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto as part of an ongoing visit to Italy.

According to a press statement released by the Romanian Defence Ministry (MApN) discussed at the meeting were defence co-operation, both bilaterally and inside NATO and the EU, told Agerpres.

MApN informs that at the meeting the excellent defence and security collaboration under the strategic partnership between Romania and Italy was highlighted and prospects suggested for the intensification and development of co-operation of the armed forces of the two countries, especially amid the security developments in the Black Sea region generated by Russia's brutal war of aggression against Ukraine, an independent and sovereign country.

As far as NATO is concerned, Tilvar pointed out the need to continue efforts to strengthen security in the Black Sea region as a result of the Russian attacks on the ports of Reni, Ismail and Chilia, emphasising the importance of the Italian military presence at NATO exercises carried out on Romania's soil, as well as the contribution of general staff to the NATO command and control organisations established in Romania.

Tilvar mentioned Romania's appreciation for Italy's commitment to strengthening the NATO defence and deterrence posture on the eastern flank and in the Black Sea region, especially through the constant participation in the enhanced air policing mission in Romania in 2019, 2022 and 2023, as these are effective solutions for sharing responsibility at NATO level. Another proof of Italian solidarity was the decision to provide forces to the Multinational Brigade in Craiova, for training and exercises.

"Between Romania and the Italian Republic there is a strong strategic partnership. The relationship between our countries is not only proof of co-operation in the political and military field, but also a clear expression of solidarity within NATO and the EU at these complicated times for security in the Black Sea region Black Seas," said Tilvar.

The importance of consolidating high-level dialogue was highlighted, both on security issues and on concrete subjects of co-operation at different levels, at the level of experts, on issues of common interest.

"I believe that there are potential and opportunities to strengthen co-operation between our countries, including in the defence industry. Moreover, there is a need to continue the political and military dialogue at a high level, but also at a technical level, so that we can advance projects that are important to increasing the interoperability between our armed forces and to promoting our common interests."

The two officials highlighted the importance of continuing the support that both Romania and Italy give to Ukraine, with Tilvar also mentioning Romania's special attention and support in relation to Moldova, considering the risks and threats to regional security and stability. Security of the Western Balkans region was also an important item on the discussion agenda, and the need to continue the joint efforts, both within NATO and the EU was mentioned.

The two officials reiterated the need for co-operation in order to counter the risks and threats to security, including from the perspective of the 360-degree approach, taking into account the challenges that come from both the east and the south, such as migration.

The meeting of the two officials took place at the headquarters of the Italian Ministry of Defence.