DefMin Tilvar visiting Italy

Romania's Defence Minister Angel Tilvar is making an official visit to Italy at the invitation of his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto, told Agerpres.

"Minister Angel Tilvar will have a series of high-level meetings and engagements aimed at deepening bilateral defence co-operation between the two countries," the Romanian Defence Ministry (MApN) reports.

The schedule of the visit that started on September 24 and will end on September 27 includes the official reception at the headquarters of the Italian Ministry of Defence and a meeting with Crosetto as well as meetings with the chairs of the Defence Committee of the Chamber of Deputies and the Italian Senate's Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence.

Tilvar is also scheduled to tour the Centre for Advanced Military Studies in the field of Defence and will have meetings with representatives of the Italian defence industry.