DefMin Tilvar visits Austria, meets counterpart Tanner

Ministerul Apărării Naționale
angel tilvar

The minister of National Defense, Angel Tilvar, is making a working visit to Vienna on Thursday, at the invitation of his Austrian counterpart, Klaudia Tanner, a press release from the Ministry of Defense, sent to AGERPRES, informs.

The official program, apart from a meeting with his Austrian counterpart, includes a visit to the Museum of Military History in Vienna and discussions with the Romanian ambassador to the Republic of Austria, Emil Hurezeanu.

Moreover, minister Tilvar will lay a wreath of flowers during a military ceremony organized at the Central Cemetery, Romanian Heroes Parcel.

