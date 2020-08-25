Deposits of non-government resident customers inch up 0.4 pct this July

The deposits of non-government resident customers were 0.4 percent up this July from the month before, at RON 383.6 billion; compared with July 2019, the advance was 13.6 percent (10.5 percent in real terms), the National Bank of Romania (BNR) said in a release on Tuesday.

The residents' RON-denominated deposits, representing 64.1 percent of the deposits of non-government customers, moved up 0.5 percent to RON 245.835 billion month on month and 11.5 percent (8.5 percent in real terms) year on year.

RON-denominated household deposits inched up 0.5 percent in July from the previous month to RON 140.342 billion, and were 12.7 percent (9.6 percent in real terms) higher on a YoY basis.

Moreover, RON-denominated deposits of other sectors (non-financial corporations and non-monetary financial institutions) went up 0.6 percent to RON 105.493 billion on a monthly basis and 10 percent (7 pct in real terms) YoY.