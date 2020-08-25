 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Deposits of non-government resident customers inch up 0.4 pct this July

Agerpres
BNR

The deposits of non-government resident customers were 0.4 percent up this July from the month before, at RON 383.6 billion; compared with July 2019, the advance was 13.6 percent (10.5 percent in real terms), the National Bank of Romania (BNR) said in a release on Tuesday.

The residents' RON-denominated deposits, representing 64.1 percent of the deposits of non-government customers, moved up 0.5 percent to RON 245.835 billion month on month and 11.5 percent (8.5 percent in real terms) year on year.

RON-denominated household deposits inched up 0.5 percent in July from the previous month to RON 140.342 billion, and were 12.7 percent (9.6 percent in real terms) higher on a YoY basis.

Moreover, RON-denominated deposits of other sectors (non-financial corporations and non-monetary financial institutions) went up 0.6 percent to RON 105.493 billion on a monthly basis and 10 percent (7 pct in real terms) YoY.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.