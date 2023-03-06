 
     
Deputies Chamber kicks off debate on simple motion against Labour Minister

The Chamber of Deputies met on Monday to debate the simple motion against the minister of labour, Marius Budai, submitted by 56 MPs from the USR (Save Romania Union) and non-affiliated members of the Forta Dreptei Party [Right Force Party - editor's note].

The voting on the motion will take place on Tuesday.

The meeting is chaired by the Chamber's vice-president Daniel Suciu, who announced that 131 deputies out of a total of 330 had registered their presence.

The simple motion is read by USR deputy Cristian Seidler.

The simple motion, entitled "Marius Budai - the minister of the rescue of special pensions," was submitted to the plenary session of the Chamber two weeks ago. AGERPRES

