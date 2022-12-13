Deputies' Chamber passes bill reducing minimum age to obtain driving license for C,CE,D,DE categories

The Deputies' Chamber adopted on Tuesday a draft law which stipulates the reduction from 21 years to 18 years of the minimum age for obtaining a driving license for C, CE category and from 24 years to 21 years for D, DE categories, conditioned by a professional competence certificate, told Agerpres.

The draft amends and supplements Government's Emergency Ordnance No.195/2002 regarding driving on public roads for the purpose of transposing Directive (EU) 2018/645 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 18 April 2018 amending Directive 2003/59/EC on the initial qualification and periodic training of drivers of certain road vehicles for the carriage of goods or passengers and Directive 2006/126/EC on driving licenses.

The bill also stipulates that the holder of the driving license has the right to obtain the history of sanctions for the traffic regime on public roads in one of the following ways: from the website of the General Inspectorate of Romanian Police; from any Traffic Police structure.

The Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body in this case.