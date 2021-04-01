Deputy PM Kelemen Hunor: Difficult period ahead, we won't be spared of third Covid wave

Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor declared today in Miercurea Ciuc that a difficult period is lying ahead in terms of the pandemic, as the third Covid wave has reached Romania and people need to act with extreme care and be aware that many things depend on themselves.

"We have a difficult period ahead of us, but I am convinced that together we will be able to overcome it. The third wave has reached Romania too, and if we look at what is happening in Hungary, in Slovakia, Austria, Germany, or France, at the restrictions ordered there, we can say that we will not be spared wave 3. For now there is no explosion in daily Covid cases, but if we look at intensive care, there is already crowding and pressure on the health system. (...) What will happen, whether the incidence will increase or not, whether hospitals will come under more pressure or not, is largely up to us. We have said that we will not go for a total lockdown, there are specific measures in place to ensure safe distancing and prevent crowding in public spaces, through which we can keep the pandemic under control," Kelemen Hunor said.

With the approaching Catholic and then Orthodox Easter, an occasion when families come together, the Deputy Prime Minister calls for caution, so that people be able to meet their loved ones in the next years too.

"Surely, we'll celebrate Easter again next year, we will have it in two years again, the important thing is for us to also be around, that it doesn't happen without us. We, at the government, discussed ten days ago with the representatives of all denominations and agreed that religious services may be held, there will be no restrictions until 2 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and this applies for Orthodox Easter as well. I am convinced that with the experience gained in the past year, the vast majority of people will understand that it's OK to meet, but it is just as important to be able to meet next year too. Of course, vaccination helps, but we are still far from having reached 65-70 percent of vaccinated population, therefore the watchwords are attention, care, responsibility. Taking these decisions was no pleasure, but through these nuanced decisions we are trying to find a method that allows us to both preserve our freedom and protect our health. I am convinced that the vast majority of the citizens are extremely aware and responsible and know what they have to do," the Deputy Premier said.

Kelemen Hunor and UDMR Ministers Cseke Attila, Tanczos Barna and Novak Eduard are on a working visit to Harghita County, having scheduled meetings with representatives of local communities and various institutions.