Deputy Prime Minister Ana Birchall: Government supports long term cooperation under Pacific Alliance aegis

Deputy Prime Minister Ana Birchall took part on Monday and Tuesday in the meeting of the Pacific Alliance Council of Ministers with Observer States, on the sidelines of the 13th Summit of the Pacific Alliance, where she highlighted Romania's political will for a long term cooperation, under the aegis of this organization.

The Pacific Alliance is an economic and commercial integration mechanism, founded by Chile, Colombia, Peru and Mexico, on 28 April 2011, but formalized on 6 June 2012, through the signing, at the Paranal Astronomical Observatory in Chile, of the articles of association and the organization's status.A press release sent to AGERPRES by the Government's Press Office reads that at the Work Session moderated by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the four member states of the Pacific Alliance, Deputy Prime Minister Ana Birchall highlighted the importance of the Government's political will for a long term cooperation under the organization's aegis, "founded on shared fundamental values, very good bilateral relations with all four states and on common interests and converging views concerning the future architecture of the global economy, based on multilateralism, transparency, predictability and responsibility."Birchall promoted Romania's candidacy for a UN Security Council non-permanent mandate."Our candidacy for a place in the United Nations Security Council can highlight Romania's experience and expertise, which can certainly be useful in resolving the problems and global challenges that we are facing today. We will continue to act in the same open, independent and honest way and to promote initiatives based on consensus, partnerships and inclusion," the deputy Prime Minister shows.According to the quoted source, Ana Birchall also presented the proposal advanced by Constanta Port with regard to kicking off contacts and exploratory discussions with representatives of the four states in the field, in order to accomplish a joint project, primarily aimed at increasing and multiplying trade opportunities and mutually beneficial businesses, emphasising the port's geostrategic position as a regional hub.Stressing the double identity of the Constanta Port, as a maritime and fluvial port, the Deputy Prime Minister expressed Romania's availability to invite representatives of the Pacific Alliance to the 8th edition of the Annual Forum of EU Strategy for the Danube Region (SUERD), which will take place in Bucharest, 27 to 28 June 2019.On the sidelines of the meeting, Ana Birchall had a series of bilateral meetings with the heads of the delegations of Peru, Colombia, Singapore, Panama and Uruguay, where she reiterated Romania's firm will to develop and deepen the diplomatic-political dialogue and commercial changes and continued the demarches for promoting our country's candidacy for a UN Security Council non-permanent mandate.