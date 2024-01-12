Detergents, water, sewerage, sanitation services, postal services, on top of price increases in December 2023

Detergents, water, sewerage and sanitation services, but also postal services are among the top prices recorded in December 2023, compared to the same month of the previous year, according to data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In the last month of last year, the price of detergents rose by 23.27%, compared to December 2022, that of water, sewer and sanitation services by 20.81%, and of postal services by 16.12%.

As for food products, they became more expensive, on average, by 5.82% compared to December 2022. The biggest price increases were recorded for beer (14.59%), fresh fish (14, 11%) and other food products (13.06%).

Decreases were recorded in edible oil (-27.47%), flour (-26.84%) and oil, bacon, fats (-25.32%).

Compared to November 2023, the prices of fresh fruit (+4.96%), other vegetables and canned vegetables (+3.27%) and eggs (+1.31%) increased the most.

On the other hand, citrus fruits and other southern fruits were cheaper by 2.73% in December compared to November 2023.

As for non-food goods, in December 2023, compared to December 2022, detergents rose in price the most, plus 23.27%, chemical articles, by 16.63% and hygiene articles, cosmetics by 15.44%. On the other hand, electricity became cheaper by 14.94%.

Compared to the previous month, in December, thermal energy cost more by 2.84%, leather footwear recorded an increase of 1.15%, and cars and spare parts were more expensive by 0.89%. Decreases were recorded for fuels, 1.49%.

Regarding services, in the last year the rates for water, sewerage and sanitation increased the most - plus 20.81%, postal services - plus 16.12% and medical care services, 15.28. According to the INS, there were no reductions in this category.

In December, compared to November, price increases were recorded in railway transport, plus 8.44%, other services, 1.44%, and restaurants, cafes, canteens, plus 1.12%. In contrast, air transport became cheaper by 3.05%.

The annual inflation rate fell in December 2023 to 6.61%, below the central bank's target of 7.75%, in the conditions in which food products rose in price by 5.82%, non-food products by 5.51%, and services by 11.21%, according to the data of the National Institute of Statistics.