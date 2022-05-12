Development Minister Attila approves over 14 million lei for purchase of natural gas

Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration Cseke Attila approved the distribution to the local budgets of some administrative-territorial units of the 11th tranche, amounting to 14,435,675.96 lei, from the subsidy to offset the costs related to the acquisition of natural gas necessary for the production of thermal energy in a centralized system for the cold season 2021-2022, Agerpres reports.

The amount is related to the subsidy for natural gas consumption from March 2022 and is distributed to Brasov, Constanta, Odorheiu Secuiesc, Gheorgheni, Iasi and Barlad, reads the relevant ministry's press release.In addition, in order to support the local public administration authorities in ensuring the continuity of the public service of thermal energy supply in a centralized system, the amount of 42,491,065.48 lei was allocated.The funds are related to consumption in February 2022 and are intended for the municipalities of Arad, Bacau, Calarasi, Constanta, Giurgiu, Timisoara and Focani."Thus, so far, out of the 400 million lei allocated for this purpose, by the 2022 State Budget Law, 330,485,150.87 lei has been used, both in the form of a subsidy for the acquisition of natural gas and fuel oil, and in order to ensure the continuity of the public service of thermal energy supply in a centralized system of the population", said Minister Cseke Attila.