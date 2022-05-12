 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Development Minister Attila approves over 14 million lei for purchase of natural gas

RFI.ro
Cseke Attila

Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration Cseke Attila approved the distribution to the local budgets of some administrative-territorial units of the 11th tranche, amounting to 14,435,675.96 lei, from the subsidy to offset the costs related to the acquisition of natural gas necessary for the production of thermal energy in a centralized system for the cold season 2021-2022, Agerpres reports.

The amount is related to the subsidy for natural gas consumption from March 2022 and is distributed to Brasov, Constanta, Odorheiu Secuiesc, Gheorgheni, Iasi and Barlad, reads the relevant ministry's press release.

In addition, in order to support the local public administration authorities in ensuring the continuity of the public service of thermal energy supply in a centralized system, the amount of 42,491,065.48 lei was allocated.

The funds are related to consumption in February 2022 and are intended for the municipalities of Arad, Bacau, Calarasi, Constanta, Giurgiu, Timisoara and Focani.

"Thus, so far, out of the 400 million lei allocated for this purpose, by the 2022 State Budget Law, 330,485,150.87 lei has been used, both in the form of a subsidy for the acquisition of natural gas and fuel oil, and in order to ensure the continuity of the public service of thermal energy supply in a centralized system of the population", said Minister Cseke Attila.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.