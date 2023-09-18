Development minister hopes in next legislature legal framework for administrative-territorial reorganization to be created

The Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration, Adrian Vestea, says he believes in the administrative-territorial reorganization of the country and hopes that the future Parliament will create the necessary legal framework for this endeavor, told Agerpres.

"I believe administrative-territorial reorganization, even if many times I was not to the liking of many colleagues who are in the local or county public administration. As you well know, for a period of three years I was the president of the National Union of County Councils from Romania, I also had experience as a mayor for 12 years. I am a follower of administrative-territorial reorganization and I hope that in the next legislature this can materialize, taking into account the fact that currently we do not have the legal framework to be able to do such mergers of localities. Such a referendum was tried in Buzau, unfortunately they did not manage to gather the number of people for this referendum to be validated. The Constitution must be amended," said Vestea on Monday in a press conference held in Bistrita.

The minister added that a first step is represented by the administrative consortia, foreseen as a milestone in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and for which the necessary documentation is already prepared.

"What I can tell you is that this will be achieved in the next period also through administrative consortia. We have a milestone in the PNRR through which we regulate the way in which these administrative consortia will function, in the sense that several localities can associate, they can create legal personality, can ensure the budget of such an entity through a contribution of 5% of the budget of each locality. In such a way that it can function integratedly, can hire its chief architect, can hire a number of people that, unfortunately, they cannot afford to hire on the current organizational chart of the city hall. We will have to fulfill this milestone in the next period, we have already prepared all the necessary documents, so that we are creating such an opportunity, and I think it will be a first step in the perspective of merging the localities and even the vision of a future regionalization," said Minister Adrian Vestea.