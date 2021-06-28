DNA's Bologa: Some of the people investigated have larger amounts than the DNA budget

National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) Chief Prosecutor Crin Bologa said on Monday that hiding assets obtained through corruption is being done "in increasingly sophisticated ways," and some of the people under investigation have higher amounts of money than the budget of the National Anticorruption Directorate.

"The current evolution of our investigations shows that corruption offenses and those assimilated to corruption offenses, but also the concealment of the proceeds of crime, are committed in increasingly sophisticated ways, using complex financial circuits, spread across different jurisdictions, in different territories. The defendants in the files of the National Anticorruption Directorate are, in general, well-trained, well-connected people with access to expertise and who have complex means of concealing the proceeds of crime, and we must keep up with these. Some of the persons investigated by us have larger amounts of money than the budget of the National Anticorruption Directorate," Crin Bologa told a debate organized by the Expert Forum Association on "Disguising the proceeds of crime - a challenge in recouping the damage caused by crime."

He added that he had identified some methods to improve the results of the investigation of such facts, namely the modernization of instruments in the field of financial investigations, which would allow an analysis of a large amount of data and information, better cooperation and exchange of information at domestic and international institutional level with the institutions that have information, but also relevant databases, the access to these being able to facilitate the investigations - institutions from the banking system, the fiscal and customs authorities, authorities with control attribution, Agerpres informs.