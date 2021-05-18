Doctor Gheorghita: There are 987 active vaccination centres nationwide

The number of active vaccination centres, using all four types of vaccines, is 987 nationwide, the head of the National Committee for Coordination of Activities on Vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV), Valeriu Gheorghita, said on Tuesday.

"The number of vaccination centres that are active at the national level is 987, using all four types of vaccines, cumulating a total of 1,461 flows, of which active Pfizer centres - 706, with 1,099 flows, and 38 centres with waiting lists. There are also 130 active centers that receive the vaccine from the Moderna company, with 157 flows, of which two have a waiting list. The number of active centres that receive the vaccine from the Astra Zeneca company is 148, with 201 flows, and today there will be inaugurated new centres in 21 counties, and there are already working 41 vaccination flows with Johnson & Johnson, in addition to the family doctor cabinets. Moreover, there will be doses distributed to the mobile centres and the drive-thru centres," Valeriu Gheorghita told a press conference at the Victoria Palace.