Draft amendment to Parliament's Regulation: Bills affecting national character of the state should not be considered

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Social-Democrat Marcel Ciolacu, announced on Wednesday the submission, together with the Acting President of the Senate, Soc-Dem Robert Cazanciuc, of two draft decisions to amend the regulations of the Chamber and the Senate, respectively, according to which bills affecting the national, independent, unitary and indivisible character of the Romanian state and the integrity of the Romanian territory will not be taken into account for the debate.

Ciolacu made this point at the debate of the UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) draft amending the Administrative Code, which also stipulates the obligation to formalise, in certain situations, the languages of national minorities in the local public administration.

"I find that this slippage is obvious, it is an impermissible inter-ethnic trigger conflict and leads in a direction, by the President of Romania, of the 1990s. That is why both Mr Robert Cazanciuc, the [Acting, ed. n.] President of the Senate and I, are today filing two draft decisions on amending the rules of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate. The first single article: 'Regulation of the Chamber of Deputies, approved by decision of the Chamber of Deputies number 8 in 1994, published in the Official Gazette of Romania part one, number 338 of 27 April 2020, is modified as follows: In the case of legislative initiatives, their retention for debate and adoption, as the first Chamber referred to or the reference to the Senate of those for which the Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making Chamber, the legislative initiatives affecting the national, independent, unitary and indivisible character of the Romanian state, as well as those affecting the integrity of Romania's territory, are not taken into account. In other words, after 30 years, this insanity of using an inter-ethnic political conflict ends," Ciolacu said.AGERPRES