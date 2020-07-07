Draft law regarding establishment of September 27 as date of local elections - adopted

Senators adopted on Tuesday the legislative draft regarding the establishment of the date of the local elections as September 27.

The draft law was approved by 81 votes "in favour", 8 "against", and 39 abstentions.

The legal committee discussed on Tuesday a similar draft of the Government, for which they issued a rejection report, the project being also rejected in the plenary of the Senate. Some articles were taken over by the committee in the final variant of the adopted draft, which will now enter the debate of the Chamber of Deputies - the decision-making forum in this case.

The legislative proposal, initiated by the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), had in view the existing and possible epidemiological context, as well as the necessity to establish a wider consensus of parliamentary political forces regarding the date the polling is to take place.

According to the draft, the date for the elections for authorities of the local public administration is set for Sunday, September 27, 2020, for: local commune, town, city and Bucharest City district councils, as well as for mayors; the General Council of the City of Bucharest, as well as for the General Mayor of the City of Bucharest, the County Councils, as well as the chairs of county councils.