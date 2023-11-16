EC asks five states and Romania to correctly transpose directive on waste

The European Commission decided on Thursday to initiate infringement proceedings by sending formal letters of formal notice to Romania, Bulgaria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Estonia and Austria aimed at remedying deficiencies in the transposition of Directive 2008/98/EC on waste, as amended by Directive (EU) 2018/851/EU, according to a statement issued by the EU executive.

The amended directive sets legally binding targets for recycling and preparing for re-use of municipal waste. It also requires Member States to improve their waste management systems and resource efficiency. The deadline for Member States to transpose Directive (EU) 2018/851 into national law expired on 5 July 2020. The Member States concerned have not transposed it correctly so far, the European Commission said.

In the case of Romania, the legislative shortcomings are related to the termination of the waste status, the extended producer responsibility, the derogation from the sharing of financial responsibility and the measures established to prevent waste generation.

The European Commission has therefore decided to send formal letters of formal notice to the Member States concerned, which have two months to respond and remedy the shortcomings. In the absence of a satisfactory reply, the European Commission may decide to issue a reasoned opinion.