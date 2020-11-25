EC audit mission in Romania, in December, to evaluate system of official controls along entire dairy chain

The European Commission (EC) will carry out, December 7 to 16, an audit mission, in video-conferencing system, to evaluate the official controls on the safety of milk and dairy products carried out by the competent authorities in Romania, informs the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA), in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

"The experts of the audit mission will evaluate the system of official controls along the entire milk chain, covering several aspects, among which we mention: the prioritization, planning, organization and performance of official controls on the safety of milk and milk products; the official controls to verify the health and hygiene requirements for the production of raw milk, the official controls for the establishment of microbiological criteria and maximum permitted levels of residues and contaminants in milk and dairy products, the verification of the official controls' effectiveness, including follow-up activities and measures enforcement in cases of non-compliance, the implementation of the relevant requirements of the European legislation on the production of raw milk and dairy products, including hygiene, food safety and traceability of foodstuff, the permanent implementation of procedures based on HACCP principles (Hazard analysis and critical control points), as well as testing by microbiological analysis," states ANSVSA.

According to the quoted source, the audit mission will take place in the form of five working meetings in video/teleconferencing system as follows: on December 7, 2020, the opening meeting of the mission will take place; on December 8,10 and 14, 2020, the DG (SANTE) inspectors will hold talks with the representatives of the Dolj, Suceava and Botosani Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Directorates (DSVSA); and the closing meeting of the audit mission and the presentation of the preliminary conclusions will take place on December 16, 2020.