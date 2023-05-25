EconMin Spataru: Romania, but Europe as well have lost battle with China on certain segments

Romania, but Europe as well, have lost the battle with China on certain segments, such as the production of batteries, but we are trying to overcome this gap, Economy Minister Florin Spataru told the conference "Competition in the current economic context - ensuring of the markets' functioning", organized by the competition authority.

"How do we manage to have a balanced approach in the relationship with China, knowing perfectly well that we, Romania, but Europe as well, have lost the battle on certain segments? And I will give you just one example: the production of batteries. All the research in battery manufacturing was done in China. We are now trying to overcome this gap. That is why we need to create an evaluation, a screening mechanism to ensure that if at a given moment, a transfer of technology or cooperation with a Chinese company is necessary, we are able to do it. Just the label of Chinese company is not enough, but for that we need the Competition Council and the Ministry of Economy to work together, for evaluation, for appropriate screening, joining also forces with strategic partners, so that we are able to make the right decisions. This is how I see the cooperation with the Competition Council," Spataru declared.

The economy minister cautioned that even higher economic challenges lie ahead.

"Looking at a much broader framework, taking into account the current challenges, I can tell you only one thing: the future challenges are already addressed in the future directives, in the goals and targets set for 2040, by 2050 they will be much bigger than what we see now. And I would like to give you some examples from multinational companies, which have a major impact on production chains in Romania: decarbonization, net-zero energy, the implementation of this net-zero strategy along the entire production chain in the automotive sector until 2030. This means renewable energy, hydrogen, re-engineering, green steel, aluminum produced through alternative technologies, because otherwise you will no longer be able to be a supplier to those big companies. This is the challenge that the Romanian economy has to cope with," Spataru argued.

The minister also referred to the support measures granted by the government during these periods of crisis, emphasizing that a technology overhaul in Romania will be impossible without targeted aid measures.

According to Spataru, the solution is for Romania to move towards the economic sectors where it can be competitive, in a sectoral and not generic approach, with directly applied schemes and prompt support to the projects of interest.

"In a 5-year horizon, the Romanian industry must be prepared for the challenges of 2030 - 2040, and for this I think we have a major responsibility, because behind these decisions, behind these policies the public ministries, the Competition Council create, are the lives of millions of Romanians and their jobs; the future of our children and a framework that will bring investments both from abroad and from Romania are at stake," added Minister Florin Spataru. AGERPRES