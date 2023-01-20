EconMin Spataru wants to notify EC to increase ceiling on state aid scheme in manufacturing industry

Economy Minister Florin Spataru stated, on Friday, in Ploiesti, that an increase in the ceiling for the state aid scheme for the manufacturing industry is desired, in this regard a notification will be made to the European Commission (EC).

"We want to have an open discussion with you, because, first of all, we want to promote this state aid scheme for the manufacturing industry. Some of you have benefited or applied for it. (...) There are 10 companies from Prahova county who applied, 6 of them have the maximum score, from a group of 28 other companies with the maximum score from various counties and we will have to choose there, because the budget we have earmarked in 2022-2023 is 300 million EUR - 150 million for 2022 and 150 million for 2023, but we want to notify the Commission and increase this ceiling, because we want this scheme to be multi-annual, until 2025, and we will have 500 million EUR as a grant under the state aid scheme for the manufacturing industry every year," the Economy minister stated within some discussions with representatives of the business milieu, told Agerpres.

In this context, Florin Spataru showed that Romania can become an industrial pole.

On Friday, Florin Spataru paid a working visit to Prahova county, where he went to the Slanic Salt Mine, to the industrial area of Baicoi town, but also to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, where he met representatives of the business milieu.