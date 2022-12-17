EC's president Ursula von der Leyen, in Bucharest: We fully support your accession to Schengen area

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, declared, on Saturday, at the Cotroceni Palace, that the Community Executive "fully" supports Romania's accession to the Schengen Area, adding that it will work "tirelessly" to find a solution, in a short time, told Agerpres.

Ursula von der Leyen was welcomed, at the Cotroceni Palace, by president Klaus Iohannis and has a meeting with the head of state and premier Nicolae Ciuca.

In this context, president Klaus Iohannis emphasized that Romania counts on the support of the European Commission in terms of accession to Schengen.

"Unfortunately, we did not cross the finish line, but I am quite optimistic that we will advance at a decent speed," the president added.

The president of the European Commission reiterated the support given to our country.

I would like to take this opportunity to convey to the Romanian people that we fully support your accession to the Schengen Area. We, the Commission, made it our mission to evaluate your efforts and I must say that it was an exceptional and positive result. You fulfill all the necessary requirements and thus I will work tirelessly with you, Mr. President, with the other member states, so that we find a solution as quickly as possible, Ursula von der Leyen said.

Ursula von der Leyen will attend at the Cotroceni Palace the signing ceremony of the Agreement between the governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary regarding the Strategic Partnership in the field of green energy development and transport.

"I think that the signing of this agreement is extremely important and shows once again that you are a great supporter of us not only when it comes to green energy, but also as part of Europe. And when we talk about Europe and support I want to thank you for your support in the Schengen matter. Unfortunately, we have not reached the finish line yet, but I am quite optimistic that this matter will move at a decent speed and we count on the support of the European Commission," stated Iohannis, at the beginning of the meeting.

The agreement will be signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the Georgian prime minister Irakli Garibashvili, the Romanian prime minister Nicolae Ciuca, and the Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban.