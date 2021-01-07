 
     
EduMin Cimpeanu: National exams will neither be cancelled, nor delayed

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Sorin Cîmpeanu

The Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, held discussions on Thursday with education trade unionists and representatives of the organizations in the field and stated in a press conference that no reference was made to the cancellation or postponement of national exams.

Minister Cimpeanu met with representatives of the trade unions Spiru Haret, FSLI, Alma Mater, the National Council of Students, the National Federation of Parents' Associations from Pre-university Education, but also of the students from the National Alliance of Romanian Student Organizations, the National Union of Romanian Students and the Union of Romanian Students.

According to the minister, the national exams must take place on the planned dates, with physical presence and on subjects that must be adapted to what has been taught and what the students have assimilated.

"Under no circumstances has there been any discussion about cancelling or delaying the national examinations. For predictability, national exams must be conducted on the planned dates, with physical presence and on subjects that will really have to be effectively adapted to what has been taught and what the student has assimilated. What has been taught we know from the reports, what the student has assimilated you will be able to know after a personalized evaluation. Because there are big discrepancies that we need to recognize, to assume and see what we can do better to mitigate the losses. No one claims that we will be able to compensate for absolutely all losses, it is important to compensate as much of these losses as possible," the Education Minister said.

Asked about the amount of the Education budget he expects this year, Sorin Cimpeanu replied: "A budget higher in absolute value than the 2020 budget."

