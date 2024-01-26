Subscription modal logo Premium

EduMin Deca, Japanese Vice Minister for Education hold ASEM bilateral talks

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Ligia Deca

Education Minister Ligia Deca met on Friday with Japanese Senior Vice Minister for Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Fujiwara Akio, with the two approaching topics such as university partnerships, study visits between the two countries, and the teaching career.

Ligia Deca participates on Thursday and Friday in Malta in the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), a platform aimed at promoting dialogue and cooperation between the two continents in several sectors.

According to the Romanian minister, in 2023, Romania and Japan established a strategic partnership that includes education among the cooperation fields.

"Glad that today I was able to discuss the university partnerships concluded in recent years and the study visits between the two states. During talks, we sought to consider Japan's policies for improving student testing outcomes under the International Student Assessment Program, with an emphasis on reducing discrepancies between students from different socioeconomic backgrounds. Another topic concerned the teaching career and how we can improve the attractiveness of the teaching career in Romania, including in higher education," Deca wrote on Facebook.

