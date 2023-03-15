EduMin has put out for public consultation bill on declassification of documents issued prior to 2002

The Education Ministry has put out for public consultation a draft Government Decision that provides for the declassification of documents issued prior to 2002 by the ministry, the institutions and structures under its subordination or coordination, as well as by legal entities under public or private law in the archival fund of the ministry.

According to the document, public authorities and institutions, as well as other legal entities under public or private law which keep copies of documents issued by the Education Ministry, as well as by the institutions and structures subordinated or coordinated by it and which contain classified information that fall under the provisions of this current decision, will take measures to suppress or change the classification marks, as well as to remove these documents from the protective regulations provided by law.

The declassification of pieces of information classified as state secrets aims to ensure legal protection corresponding to the actual content, in relation to the current regulations in the area of national security, the storage of documents under the conditions provided by law for the unclassified archive, the reduction of the very large volume of classified documents, as well as the limitation and concentration of security measures on those documents that must be kept in classes and levels of secrecy, the clarification of the situation of classified documents, drawn up before the issuance of the Decision of the Council of Ministers No. 19/1972 regarding some measures related to the defence of state secrets, namely the establishment of those documents on which it is necessary to take the protection measures stipulated by law, but also the efficient management and ensuring the continuity of the basic archival activities.

Among the documents that are declassified are the annual and prospect plans regarding education, school programmes and number of student places, investment and supply plans and programmes in the education area, labor force training plans and programmes for economy, organizational charts and nomenclature of functions, reports, noteworthy situations, control documents and inspections, the distribution of education graduates of all grades in production, correspondence and other documents related to the organization and unfolding of education, personal files or elements from them (autobiographical files, characteristics, statements etc.), appointment and dismissal approvals, briefings, research and reporting documents regarding various committed violations, correspondence and other documents related to human resources activity, economic-financial activity, annual and perspective plans regarding the activity of scientific research, topics, reports, situations, correspondence and other documents related to the activity of scientific research, including that of inventions and innovations, doctoral theses (less those that concern the area of defence and national security).