EduMin Popa to teachers: It is very important to make lessons attractive

The essential element of increasing the quality of education is "in the hands" of teachers, who must make lessons attractive so that pupils fondly come to school, Education Minister Valentin Popa said on Monday at the opening ceremonies of the new school year, organized at the "Octavian Goga" National College in Miercurea Ciuc.

"Dear teachers, it is very important that you make lessons attractive in the classroom, keep pupils in classrooms and have them fondly come to school. As much as we do in terms of organization and salaries, after all, the essential element for increasing the quality of education is in your hands, in the classroom. That is why, dear colleagues, you together with parents and pupils have to form a partnership. Dear pupils, please trust your teachers. Dear parents, trust the teachers and you, dear teachers, please win this trust, it is very important for increasing the quality of education," said the Education minister.He added that he would have liked the new school year to begin on 17 September to have more time to prepare it, but 10 September 10 is more appropriate in a year in which Romania marks the Centennial of the Greater Union."We are starting today, September 10, a new school year, a date chosen at the beginning of March. And I have to confess that it was chosen at the insistence of the representatives of pupils, parents and teachers' unions. I would have liked it to start on the 17th to have more time to organize it, but after all, the 10th is a very good date, I think, because we are starting a school year under the symbol of 10. It is 10 September in a year in which we celebrate 100 years since the Greater Union. (...) I wish you, dear pupils, the mark 10 [grade A, e.n.] to follow you every day in this school year, both at school and at home and in society. To get 10 for what you learn and how you behave," the minister said in his message.