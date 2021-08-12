Electrical energy consumption of population up by 8.3 pct in first six months

The final electrical energy consumption rose by 7 pct in the first six months of this year, compared to the similar period of last year, on the backdrop of an 8.3 pct increase in the consumption of the population, according to data from the National Institute for Statistics (INS) published on Thursday.

"The final consumption of electrical energy in this period was of 27594.3 million kWh, by 7.0 pct higher than in the corresponding period of 2020; public illumination recorded a decrease by 4.3 pct, and the consumption of the population has increased by 8.3 pct. The export of electrical energy totaled 3587.3 million kWh, increasing by 1037.1 million kWh. The own technological consumption in networks and stations was of 3039.4 million kWh, increasing by 186.2 million kWh," shows the INS release.

In the January - June 2021 period, the primary energy resources increased by 9.1 pct, and the electrical energy resources increased by 9.7 pct, over the same period of the previous year.

The main primary energy resources totaled 16.65 million tons of oil equivalent (toe), increasing by 1.39 million toe over the first six months of 2020.

Internal production totaled 9.38 million toe, increasing by 299.400 toe over the same period of the previous year, while imports stood at 7.27 million toe.

The electrical energy resources were of 34.22 billion kWh, increasing by 3.04 billion kWh, over the corresponding period of 2020.

Production in thermal energy plants was of 10.69 billion kWh, increasing by 1.32 billion kWh (+14.1 pct). Production in hydro energy plants was of 10.5 billion kWh, increasing by 3.11 billion kWh (+42.1 pct), and that in nuclear electric plants was of 5.32 billion kWh, dropping by 645.7 million kWh (-10.8 pct).

The production in wind energy plants in the first six months of the year was of 3.41 billion kWh, dropping by 476.7 million kWh over the same period of the previous year, and solar energy produced in photovoltaic installations in this period was of 868.8 million kWh, dropping by 13.8 million kWh over the corresponding period of 2020.