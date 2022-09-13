Electricity consumption drops by 5pct in first seven months

National electricity consumption was lower by 4.9% (30.873 billion kWh), between January and July 2022, compared to the same period last year, according to the latest report of the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE).

Public lightning saw an increase of 9.4%, while consumption of household customers decreased by 7.9%.

Exports accounted for almost 3.753 billion kWh, down by 298.7 million kWh.

Prima energy resources dropped 2.6% over January 1 - July 31, 2022, and electricity resources dropped 5.3%, compared to the same period of 2021.

The main primary energy resources totalled 19.168 million tonnes of oil equivalent (toe), down by 510,300 toe compared with the same period last year.

Domestic electricity production accounted for 10.281 million toe (minus 516.900 toe) and imports totalled 8.887 million toe.

Electricity resources exceeded 37.795 billion kWh in the said period, down by 2.121 billion kWh compared with the first seven months last year.

The largest amount of electricity was produced in power plants - 12.452 billion kWh, down by 182.7 million kWh (-1.4%). Hydropower plants' production accounted for 8.794 billion kWh, down by 3.255 billion kWh (-27%). The nuclear power plants produced 6.193 billion kWH, down by 55.5 million kWh, told Agerpres.

The wind turbines totalled 4.435 billion kWH, up 654.2 million kWh against the same period last year, while the solar energy produced by the photovoltaic installations climbed to 1.167 billion kWh, up by 77.8 million kWH compared with the same period in 2021. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Nicoleta Gherasi, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

At the same time, electricity imports decreased by 13% and exports by 27%.

ANRE is an autonomous administrative body under Parliamentary control, entirely self-financed and independent as regards its decision-making process, organisation and functioning, whose scope of activity is to issue, approve and monitor the implementation of the national-wide binding regulatory framework required for the proper functioning of the electricity, heat and natural gas sectors and markets in terms of efficiency, competition, transparency and consumer protection.