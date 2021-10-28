Emma Raducanu qualifies for Transylvania Open quarters, after defeating Ana Bogdan

British tennis player Emma Raducanu, US Open champion, has qualified for the quarter finals of the Transylvania Open tour (WTA 250), equipped with prizes worth 235,238 dollars and hosted by BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca, after defeating Ana Bogdan on Thursday, with 6-3, 6-4.

Raducanu (18 years old, 23 WTA), player whose father is Romanian, dispatched Ana Bogdan (28 years old, 106 WTA), after an hour and 30 minutes.

The number three favorite had a very good start and emerged quickly to 3-0, winning the first set with 6-3. Raducanu had a good start in the second act, too, with a break, but Ana Bogdan had a comeback and tied, 2-2. A new break, managed by Emma at 3-3, made the difference in the end, Raducanu winning with 6-4.

Emma Raducanu had a remarkable efficiency during the first service (87%). She ensured a check worth 5,800 dollars and 60 WTA points, while Ana Bogdan remains with 3,675 dollars and 30 points.

During the quarter finals, Emma Raducanu will face off another young player from the circuit, Ukrainian Marta Kostiuk (19 years old, 55 WTA), number six favorite, Agerpres informs.