EnergMin Burduja: Romania is not just a country with significant gas resources, but a strategic transit point

Romania is a country with significant natural gas resources, a strategic transit point and an important regional player, and can contribute, thanks to its operational transmission infrastructure, to enhanced regional security, Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja stated.

He participated on Friday, at the Victoria Palace, in the signing ceremony of the Order for the start of works on the Tuzla-Podisor gas pipeline.

"Romania is not just a country with significant natural gas resources, but also a strategic transit point and an important regional player, being able to contribute, thanks to its operational transmission infrastructure and the geostrategic position we all enjoy, to a strengthened regional security. I believe that the challenges of the past years, from the war in Ukraine to the energy crisis, underscore once again the size, importance and relevance of this project for all Romanians," the Energy minister said.

He underscored that the gas pipeline project is part of Romania's fundamental objectives in the energy sector and, "if we keep up the good work, all Romanians will benefit."

The Minister mentioned that it's about a strategic investment that will allow the gas exploited by OMV Petrom and Romgaz from the Black Sea to reach the national transmission system.

He added that it is a 300 km gas pipeline, an investment of 478 million EUR, which will cross the counties of Constanta, Calarasi and Giurgiu, and a large number of administrative-territorial units and will link the "considerable" resources which Romania has in the Black Sea and the national transmission system.

Furthermore, the Energy Minister said that the Neptun Deep project in the Black Sea is progressing rapidly, with good news expected soon.

"I am convinced that Romgaz and OMV Petrom will take all the necessary steps so that the production of natural gas from this vein, so important for national and regional energy security, will start as soon as possible," Sebastian Burduja pointed out.

The "Black Sea-Podisor natural gas transmission pipeline" project included in Transgaz's Development Plan for the next 10 years, is included in the list of EU projects of common interest and has been submitted for financing through the Modernisation Fund, according to the national gas transporter. AGERPRES