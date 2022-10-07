EnergMin Popescu, in Kazakhstan: We received assurances that we will have full support for oil supply

The authorities in Kazakhstan will give Romania all the support to secure the supply of oil and derived products, the Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, who is in Kazakhstan, wrote on Facebook on Friday.

"Together with Bolat Akchulakov, the Minister of Energy from the gov't of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as co-presidents, today I presided over the work of the 16th session of the Romanian-Kazakh Intergovernmental Commission. During the plenary session, I signed the documents by which we agreed to intensify the bilateral and commercial relations between the two states, in several essential fields. We will collaborate in the field of energy and, at the same time, we received assurances that we will have all the support to secure the supply of oil and derived products," Popescu pointed out, told Agerpres.

The parties also discussed cooperation in energy, economy, trade and investments, transport, agriculture, environmental protection and the financial sector.

"I said that our country wishes to expand cooperation with Kazakhstan and act to strengthen trade, investment and economic relations, in particular by encouraging mutual participation in investments in joint projects and by organizing and attracting companies to business forums from both countries, for promoting the economic climate and cooperation opportunities," the government official added.