Energy Minister: Two reactor units of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant restarted, no radiation threat

Two units of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant have been restarted, so that three of its 6 reactor units are operating now, according to the latest information we have from our colleagues in Ukraine, Energy Minister Virgil Popescu announced on Facebook.

"Romania's National Commission for the Control of Nuclear Activities (CNCAN), which is in constant contact with the International Atomic Energy Agency, has already announced that radiation levels are normal. I would like to let the Romanians know that there are no reasons for concern," the Minister said Friday night.

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the biggest in Europe, was hit by Russian shelling Thursday night through Friday.

Ukrainian incident response teams said on Friday that a fire that broke out in a building of the facility had been put out, Agerpres.ro informs.

The International Atomic Energy Agency later reported that the nuclear power plant's essential equipment was not affected by the Russian bombing.

The U.S. Department of Energy also said that the nuclear power plant's reactors are protected by a robust containment structure, the reactors have been shut down safely and there have been no radiation leaks.

In this context, Environment Minister Taczos Barna said on Friday morning that the Romanian authorities have not detected higher radioactivity levels after the Russian forces fired at the nuclear power plant in the south-east of Ukraine.