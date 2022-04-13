EnerMin Popescu: 'Strenghtening bilateral relations between Romania and Israel, especially in energy, important desideratum'

Strengthening bilateral relations between Romania and Israel, especially in the field of energy, is an important desideratum to achieve, believes Energy Minister Virgil Popescu, who conducted a working visit to Israel in the April 10-13 period.

According to a release of the Energy Ministry, Virgil Popescu met, on Wednesday, with the Energy Minister of Israel, Karine Elharrar, Agerpres.ro informs.

"These days, together with Cosmin Ghita - CEO SN Nuclearelectrica, Bogdan Badea - CEO Hidroelectrica, Aristotel Jude - CEO Romgaz and Răzvan Popescu - CFO Romgaz, we are conducting a working visit to Israel. We are focusing on cooperation on a wide corridor in the energy sector: gas, electrical energy, renewable energy and other technologies. This morning we had a very good dialogue with the representatives of the company NewMed Energy, company of the Delek group, which is exploiting the largest offshore gas deposit in Israel. We told them we are interested in diversifying the supply sources and we can import LNG, from Israel, via Egypt. We need to capitalize on all the opportunities to strengthen the energy security of Romania," Virgil Popescu said.

The working visit saw the Romanian officials meeting with representatives of NewMed Energy, part of the Delek Group, as well as representatives from the Israel Electric Company and representatives of Doral - Energy.

The Minister of Energy also visited the National Institute for Export of Israel where he had discussions with representatives of companies presenting innovative solutions for the energy domain.