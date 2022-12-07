Envelopes picked up from Embassy of Ukraine do not contain dangerous substances, only fragments of organic tissues

In the two envelopes picked up from the Embassy of Ukraine in Bucharest "there is no content of pyrotechnic interest or other dangerous substances", but there are "fragments of organic tissues," which will be analyzed, the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) announced on Wednesday, in a press release sent to Agerpres.

"Following the first laboratory analyses, it was found that the envelopes do not contain pyrotechnic content or other dangerous substances. We note that specific analyzes have shown that the envelopes contain fragments of organic tissues, and to establish their origin, an additional analysis is necessary which will be carried out by the competent institutions of the state. On the component provided by the legal attributions that the SRI has, the checks undertaken by us have been completed," the SRI press release reads.

On Tuesday, the police of Section 1 in Bucharest were notified that two envelopes with suspicious contents were received at the headquarters of an embassy in District 1, and they were picked up for examination by the SRI.AGERPRES