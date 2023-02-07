EnvironMin Barna Tanczos announces doubling of Environmental Fund budget for 2023

The budget of the Environmental Fund Administration (AFM) will be 10 million RON this year, double than the budget allocated in 2022, the Minister of Environment, Water and Forests Barna Tanczos wrote on Tuesday on his Facebook page, told Agerpres.

"Compared to last year, we have doubled the AFM budget. We know we are working well when an increased number of citizens enjoy the AFM programmes, the system doesn't collapse, the budget approved doesn't run out quickly, we are processing all the files in due time and we are starting with the programmes approved. I have promised to reform the Environmental Fund Administration when I took over the leadership of the Environment Ministry. I have started the process, this year we will decentralize the local scrappage programme of old cars. But we know very well that the reforms are not enough, that the budget must be increased so that more persons benefit from these programmes. This year, the AFM budget is double compared to last year: 10 billion RON compared to 5 billion RON as it was in 2022," Tanczos Barna underscored.

At end-January of this year, the relevant minister stated that the AFM budget for 2023 is to be approved by 15 February, with the amount earmarked for the programme designed to the installation of photovoltaic panels to stand at 3 billion RON, money with which more than 150,000 projects can be financed, as of March.

"I took the steps in order to prepare the AFM budget for 2023. Within this budget, from the GG funds, Greenhouse Gases [GG], we have earmarked an amount of 3 billion RON in order to fund the photovoltaic programme, the photovoltaic Efficient House, to get to at least 150,0000 beneficiaries in 2023. Last year, in December, we have completed the assessment of the files submitted, there are 40,000 households which are already benefiting form such a funding. From this number of 40,000, we can reach 150,000 beneficiaries in 2023, apart from the 40,000," Barna Tanczos stated at that time within the Government meeting.