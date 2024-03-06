Subscription modal logo Premium

EPP political manifesto to include gap-narrowing plan for rural areas (MEP Muresan)

Facebook/ Siegfried Mureșan
Siegfried Mureșan

The political manifesto of the European People's Party will include a plan for bridging the gap that separates rural areas from cities, MEP Siegfried Muresan of the National Liberal Party (PNL) said on Wednesday before the EPP Congress taking place in Bucharest on March 6 - 7.

"We will invest in the coming years in infrastructure for turning digital rural areas' public services such as Education and Health Care and, as part of the electoral manifesto that the European People's Party will adopt this afternoon, we also have a plan for rural areas. We want to reduce the gaps between the village and the city," Siegfried Muresan told a press conference delivered jointly with EPP President Manfred Weber, President of the EPP Group in the European Committee of the Regions Olgierd Geblewicz, and with Cluj-Napoca mayor Emil Boc, told Agerpres.

According to Muresan, a close cooperation between local elected officials and European lawmakers is "the best tool" to "combat extremism, populism in the European Union".

The MEP also argued that the EPP is the Europe-wide "party of mayors" and the PNL is the "party of mayors" in Romania.

