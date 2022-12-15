EP's Metsola's first mention about Schengen (sources)

The first mention of the Schengen matter in the European Council meeting on Thursday was made by President of the European Parliament (EP) Roberta Metsola, in her speech delivered in the beginning of the meeting taking place in Brussels, when she voiced her disappointment regarding the vote cast in the Justice and Home Affairs (JHA) Council, according to official sources.

The European Parliament President said that the European Union (EU) proved, throughout time, that it can remove any barriers and bring people together, adding that it can do it again now, if it has the courage to take political decisions that can remain emblematic for the current generation in the European construction.

According to official sources, President Iohannis thanked for the strong vocal support of the European Parliament, as well as that of the overwhelming majority of member states.

So far, President Iohannis carried out several discussions with EU leaders on the sidelines of the European Council meeting, in order to explain Romania's unjust situation and the necessity to find a solution as quickly as possible, according to the quoted sources.

The discussions on Schengen will continue in the meeting of the European Council.