European Commissioner Stella Kyriakides: Delta variant of the coronavirus creates a fragile and dangerous situation

The European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides, said on Friday in Petresti, Dambovita County, that more efforts are needed in the next period regarding the vaccination against COVID-19, especially that the Delta variant of the coronavirus creates a fragile and dangerous situation at the same time, agerpres reports.

Stella Kyriakides said that the number of cases of people infected with coronavirus has increased in the last two weeks, with the advent of the Delta variant. It is a more contagious virus variant and our only shield is the vaccine. She says people need to be vaccinated with both or single doses and that she is here to show people the support of the European Commission in the vaccination effort that is taking place Romania.

The European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety added that there is a need to increase the vaccination rate in Romania. She acknowledged the efforts made, but there is an urgent need to increase the vaccination rate among Romanian citizens.Stella Kyriakides added that we must not indulge in the situation we are in now and people must make much more efforts in the coming weeks. The Delta variant of the coronavirus creates a fragile and dangerous situation at the same time, so she urged Romanians to make the right decision to protect themselves and those around them and get vaccinated.The Minister of Health, Ioana Mihaila, and the European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides, visited, on Friday, in Petresti, the mobile population vaccination center against SARS-CoV-2, located inside the local cultural center.