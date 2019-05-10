Former Minister delegate for European Affairs Victor Negrescu, a candidate for a new MEP mandate from the Social Democratic Party (PSD), who run on Thursday in Alba Iulia in the cross-country race called "Race of Europe," recommended youngsters to take advantage of their free time and do sports in order to have a healthy life.

"A healthy Europe is a strong Europe and today, in Alba Iulia, we showed, once again, this thing. (...) I invite youngsters to take advantage of their free time and do sports, because a healthy life is very important," Victor Negrescu stated at the end of the race, ranking among the first 100 participants, out of over 1,000.The Social Democrat who participated for the third consecutive year in the "Race of Europe," organised in the Alba Carolina Citadel, a landmark modernised with European funds, ranked 86th after running over six kilometers. Negrescu mentioned that he made progresses and managed to get a better timing compared to last year."It was a pleasure to run in the 'Race of Europe' - it was the 3rd time for me, I ranked well, among the first 100 and I showed, once again, that Alba Iulia feels European and from here, from the Romanians' soul capital, we convey a message to Europe's capital, namely that we, the Romanians, want to count more at European level and we want to participate in, we want to change things," former Minister delegate for European Affairs Negrescu stated.Over 1,000 people run on Thursday, in the rain and at a 10 degrees Celsius temperature, at the "Race of Europe," which reached the 6th edition. Carried out under the title "EU aleRg! Ne antrenam pentru implicare civica si vot" - "I run! We train for civic involvement and vote!," the event was organised by the Center Regional Europe Direct and the Center Regional Development Agency.