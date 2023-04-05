Everywhere you put your finger on Romania's map, there is a European project (minister Marcel Bolos)

Wherever you put your finger on Romania's map, there is a European project, this is the conclusion of the Minister of European Investment and Projects, Marcel Bolos, who accompanied on Tuesday the European Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, Elisa Ferreira, and the European Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights, Nicolas Schmit, together with representatives of local authorities, on a visit to several objectives financed by European funds in Vaslui and Iasi counties, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES.

"Whether it is about businesses built with European funds, or essential public services such as healthcare, early education or intervention in emergency situations, access to funding from European funds has multiplied its effects at community level. Local business development means jobs, investment in hospitals means increased access to and better quality of health care for local people, investment in childcare supports increased employment among young people with young children, especially in a region where there is a high risk of poverty and social exclusion, and prompt intervention in emergencies is essential to protect the integrity of people and property. For the period 2021 - 2027, the special budget dedicated to the development of the North-East Region, through the Regional Programme,amounts to 1.75 billion euros, to which are added investments that can be funded through national programmes and the PNRR [National Recovery and resilience Plan]," said Marcel Bolos, according to the source.

Among the objectives visited by Romanian and European officials in Vaslui are the County Hospital, the construction and equipping of an extended day nursery for a maximum of 72 pre-school children, the Safir factory of poultry products, a local business which, in its 30 years of activity, has developed and expanded through investment and access to European funds, creating over 700 jobs in the community.

In Iasi County the visit included the Medical Simulation Centre, developed within the Grigore T. Popa University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Iasi with European funds, under the Regional Operational Programme 2014 - 2020, as well as the Ukrainian refugee centre in Iasi, the Metropolitan Church of Moldova and Bucovina, and the National Centre for Training and Improvement in Fire Fighting and Search and Rescue of Survivors.

The North - East Regional Programme 2021 - 2027 will finance investments worth 1.75 billion euros for the counties of Bacau, Botoaani, Iasi, Neamt, Suceava and Vaslui.

The expected results include: 244 km of new, reconstructed or upgraded roads; 290,034 sqm of open space created or rehabilitated in urban areas; 823 SMEs supported for digitalization; 686 economic operators supported and 80 new businesses; 838 housing units with improved energy performance; 188 sqm of public buildings with improved energy performance; 10 new or upgraded intermodal connections; 72 electric charging stations.