Ex-HealthMin Voiculescu: I want to continue to help changing things in health system and help those in need

Former Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu said on Friday that he had not yet made a decision on his political activity, but added that he still wanted to help change things in the healthcare field and help those in need.

"What is very clear to me is that I want to continue to help change things in health and to help those in need. It is something beyond the title of politician or minister or. It is my purpose, what I want to do with my life at this point," Voiculescu told a press conference at the Parliament Palace.

Asked if he thinks his political career has come to an end, Voiculescu replied: "That remains to be seen. But it is too harsh a matter, I must first decide what I will do next. It was not an easy moment for me."The former minister confessed that he blames himself for not having an optimal communication.He also stated that he sees in his place, at the Ministry of Health, "a better, more skilled man."Asked if he will support Ioana Mihaila for the position of Minister of Health, if this is the USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) proposal, the former minister specified that he will offer her his support.