Explozie la o fabrică de artificii din centrul Thailandei. Cel puțin 15 oameni au murit / FOTO

O explozie la o fabrică de artificii din centrul Thailandei a provocat miercuri moartea a cel puțin 15 persoane.
Salvatorii încearcă să confirme numărul exact de decese, a declarat Kritsada Manee-In de la Fundația de salvare Samerkun Suphan Buri.
Acesta a estimat că în jur de 15-17 persoane au fost ucise, anunță Associated Press.
Fotografiile postate online în provincia Suphan Buri arată locul distrus.
ฝากท่านผู้ว่าฯสุพรรณบุรีช่วยเหลือทันที และขอแสดงความเสียใจกับครอบครัวและญาติผู้เสียชีวิตด้วยครับ https://t.co/CZynRJZRjo— Srettha Thavisin (@Thavisin) January 17, 2024
At least 17 people have died in an explosion at a fireworks production factory in Suphan Buri's Mueang District, according to news reports. Some sources report the number as 23.— Thai Enquirer (@ThaiEnquirer) January 17, 2024
The explosion occurred around 15:30. Locals said approximately 20-30 people were working in the… pic.twitter.com/WHKEoga9RT
An explosion in a firework factory in Suphanburi province in central Thailand has killed nearly 20 people and several people are injured. Thai PM @Thavisin instructed authorities to prioritise of medical care of the injured victims. https://t.co/rLShMu81V7— Ryn J. (@Ryn_writes) January 17, 2024