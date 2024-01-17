     
Explozie la o fabrică de artificii din centrul Thailandei. Cel puțin 15 oameni au murit / FOTO

O explozie la o fabrică de artificii din centrul Thailandei a provocat miercuri moartea a cel puțin 15 persoane.

Salvatorii încearcă să confirme numărul exact de decese, a declarat Kritsada Manee-In de la Fundația de salvare Samerkun Suphan Buri.

Acesta a estimat că în jur de 15-17 persoane au fost ucise, anunță Associated Press.

Fotografiile postate online în provincia Suphan Buri arată locul distrus.

