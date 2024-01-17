Explozie la o fabrică de artificii din centrul Thailandei. Cel puțin 15 oameni au murit / FOTO

Salvatorii încearcă să confirme numărul exact de decese, a declarat Kritsada Manee-In de la Fundația de salvare Samerkun Suphan Buri.

Acesta a estimat că în jur de 15-17 persoane au fost ucise, anunță Associated Press.

Fotografiile postate online în provincia Suphan Buri arată locul distrus.

At least 17 people have died in an explosion at a fireworks production factory in Suphan Buri's Mueang District, according to news reports. Some sources report the number as 23.



The explosion occurred around 15:30. Locals said approximately 20-30 people were working in the… pic.twitter.com/WHKEoga9RT