Farmec brand relaunched on 500,000 euro investment

Romanian cosmetics manufacturer Farmec is investing 500,000 euros in relaunching its namesake brand in a bid to diversify its portfolio and release new products, a Tuesday release informs.

The Farmec brand portfolio encompasses over 30 products, including 7 new ones, with formulas that meet all the basic needs of the skin, hair, hands and feet care, created with natural ingredients such as green tea, nettle, argan oil and aloe vera, but also vitamins and minerals.

The product line comes with a new logo - a heart open to novelty, but which abides by its long-standing principles - and with a modern packaging. The company kicked off its 360 communication campaign dubbed "Family cultivated charm. From generation to generation" which runs online, in print, on TV and in-store.

"Following the rebranding process, we come closer to our customers with a range enjoying high appreciation by generations of Romanians, brought up to date through ingredients, presentation and communication concept. When we talk about Farmec, we are talking about a brand with authentic roots and tradition in body care. The Farmec brand has always been part of most Romanian families. Its honest philosophy and products reflect the care for those nearby and for core values. Its long history naturally brings together tradition and innovation, preserving the best of the past and adding the benefits of the latest discoveries. We are now passing on healthy habits and reinforce the values that define Farmec as a brand: care, honesty, simplicity and familiarity," said Farmec's chief marketing officer Tudor David.

The Farmec range accounts for the largest share in the company's sales.

The GMP-certified Farmec SA is one of the largest and longest-lasting companies in Romania, marketing its products in approximately 30 countries. AGERPRES